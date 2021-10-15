Over 4m Nigerians Suffer From Hunger, Malnutrition – United Nations

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations has said that over four million Nigerians are currently hungry and suffer from malnutrition. This, according to the FAO, was largely due to conflicts, climate issues, pests and diseases, loss of biodiversity, habitat destruction and devastating effects of COVID-19 pandemic. FAO country representative in Nigeria, […]
