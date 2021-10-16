Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has said that the federal government has lifted 4,205,576 Nigerians out of poverty in the last two years, through its various agricultural policies. He said the ministry’s strategic policies and programmes including Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 of the current administration, have seen […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
4.2m Nigerians Lifted Out Of Poverty In 2 Years, Says Agric Minister