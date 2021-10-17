Street Sweepers Get Free Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening, Treatment In Lagos

Many street sweepers and other women engaged by Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), have received free breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment, through the agency’s collaboration with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation and Access Bank Plc. The managing director, chief executive officer of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who disclosed this while addressing the beneficiaries, at […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
