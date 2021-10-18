APC Congress: Uba Sani Hails El-Rufai Over Consensus In Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has backed the consensus arrangement by the Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as enthroned by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as an exhibition of democratic spirit. The lawmaker, who also commended the governor’s ability to successfully complete the ward, local government and state congresses […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
