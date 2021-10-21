The African Development Bank (AfDB)’s initiative, through the Africa digital financial inclusion facility (ADFI), and Y’ello digital financial services (YDFS), the fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, have signed an agreement for a $500,000 grant initiative to enhance women’s access to financial services in Nigeria. The grant from ADFI enables Y’ello digital financial services to acquire […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
AfDB, MTN Sign $500,000 Grant To Ease Women's Access To Finance