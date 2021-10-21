Kinetic Approach Not Enough To Address Security Threats – NSA

National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has declared that kinetic approach alone cannot address the threats of terrorism and other forms of violence in the country. Monguno stated this yesterday at a three-day masterclass on “Strengthening the Implementation of the Policy Framework and National Action Plan (NAP) for Preventing And Countering Violent Extremism […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

