Akwa Ibom Govt Trains Tech Officers On Sound Engineering, Harmonisation

As part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of its workforce, the Akwa Ibom State government, through the Ministry of Information and Strategy, has trained Technical Officers in the ministry, on basic sound engineering, sound harmonisation and technical production. The training, which drew participants from the Directorate of Technical Services in the ministry, officially came […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
