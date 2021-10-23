Access Bank Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Free Screening, Treatment For LAWMA Staff

In commemoration of the Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the W Health Month, Access Bank’s W Initiative, in conjunction with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, organised a free breast and cancer screenings for female staff members of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The event was held at the LAWMA headquarters on Wednesday, 13 October […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
