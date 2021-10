By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who is the chairman of the North East Governors Forum, alongside Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State were in Sokoto yesterday on a condolence and solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the recent attack on Goronyo market by bandits which left about 40 people dead. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper