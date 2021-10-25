JAMB Registrar, INEC Commissioner Seek More Space For Women In Govt





Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kwara State, Alh Attahiru Madami, have made case for more space for women participation in the Nigerian polity. Oloyede and Madami spoke in Ilorin, the State capital at the third Distinguished Personality Lecture organised […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper