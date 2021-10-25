Stakeholders Advocate Implementation Of ‘Polluters Pay’ Principle

Stakeholders in the environment sector have called on the federal government to implement ‘polluters pay’ principle against factories, in order to mitigate air pollution and boost revenue for state governments. The stakeholders made the call at a one-day workshop for Environmental Correspondents with the theme, “Healthy Environment: Panacea to Sustainable Livelihood” in Abuja. The Commissioner […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
