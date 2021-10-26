Federal Govt Harps On Importance Of Hand Hygiene In Fight Against COVID-19

The federal government has reiterated the importance of hand hygiene ‎ in the on-gong fight against COVID-19 pandemic.   In commemorating 2021 Global Handwashing Day, Federal Ministry of Water Resources partnered with Dettol Nigeria in highlighting the critical role hand hygiene plays in reducing disease transmission as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues.   The Global […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

