October 27, 2021 (Extension of Submission Deadline) The Bauchi State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency (DMMA), with the support of Chemonics International Inc. GHSC-PSM, a USAID funded project, is calling for Expression of Interest from registered third-party operators and third-party logistics partners (3PLs) as service providers for the following services: • Last Mile Delivery […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper