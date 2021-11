The managing director, North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, has disclosed that about 2,295 teachers lost their lives while 19,000 others displaced in the over 11 years of Boko Haram insurgency in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. The NEDC boss further disclosed that an estimated 1,500 schools were destroyed in 2014 , with over 1,280 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper