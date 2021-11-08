Kaduna Govt Orders Strict Law Enforcement Against Street Begging, Hawking

The Kaduna State government, on Sunday, ordered relevant agencies to ensure strict enforcement of subsisting laws against Almajiris, street begging and hawking in the state. A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House reminded “all residents that the state has laws protecting children and banning street begging and hawking.” The statement said that the government […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
