Dare Blames Govt Ownership Of Clubs For Domestic Football Leagues Stagnation

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has identified government ownership of football clubs and lack of professionalism as factors that have kept Nigeria’s domestic football in stagnation. The Minister stated while defending his Ministry’s budget estimate for 2022 before the House of Representatives Committee on sports development at the lower chamber […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
