A leading civil society organisation (CSO), YIAGA Africa, has commenced engagement with students in campuses on political participation ahead of the 2023 general elections. The programme, tagged: “Discussion on Youth Civic Engagement: The Role of Youth in Decision-making and the Prospects of Increased Youth Political Participation,” commenced at the University of Abuja main campus Gwagwalada. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
2023: CSO Begins Campus Engagement On Political Participation