A non-governmental organisation (NGO) leading the effort to improve nutrition and public health by developing staple food crops that are rich in vitamins and minerals, HarvestPlus, has embarked on an awareness campaign on Vitamin A Maize Harvest in Nigeria. Speaking in Abuja on Thursday at a media briefing, the HarvestPlus country manager, Yusuf Dollah, said […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information