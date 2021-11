An appeal has gone to Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, to upgrade the premier state-owned College of Education Ilorin to a degree awarding institution . The acting Provost of the College, Dr. Jimoh Ahmed Ayinla, during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital, said the institution which is the oldest state-owned College of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

