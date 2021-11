The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has jerked up the prices of the single-phase and three-phase meters by 30.6 and 32.4 per cents respectively, amidst the scarcity and racketeering, which leaves millions of electricity consumers on estimated billings. In a letter addressed to the managing directors of the distribution companies (DisCos) and all Meter Asset […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

