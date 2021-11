After missing for about 30 days, the Nigeria Police Force said the late Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem, was killed by a ‘Hit and Run’ driver, Itoro Clement. Parading the suspect in Abuja on Friday, Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the suspect killed Tordue along Mabushi-Wuse expressway around 10pm on October 13, 2021. He […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

