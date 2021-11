Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has released the sum of N476.640million for the payment of 2020/2021 scholarship to 15,374 students of Borno State in tertiary institutions of learning. The commissioner for higher education, science, technology and innovation, Engr Babagana Mallumbe Mustapha, announced the release of the money yesterday in Maiduguri, after a meeting with […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper