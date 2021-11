President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, on his remarkable vision in training, mentoring, and funding entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, describing it as “a truly lasting legacy.” The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesima, on Friday, said, Nigeria remains very proud […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information