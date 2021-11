The 14th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Governor’s Golf Tournament tees off on the green golf course of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, on Saturday. CBN’s deputy governor operation, Mr Adebisi Sonubi, led the field of 160 golfers to tee off the prestigious annual tournament in a stroke play – […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information