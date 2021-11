President Muhammadu Buhari will this Saturday leave Paris for Durban, South Africa, at a special invitation by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to join other African leaders at the official opening ceremony of the 2nd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2021 which takes place on Monday. The event, holding from November 15 to November 21, is being convened […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information