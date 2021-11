The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and private sector partners in the state, at the Alaghodaro Summit 2021, on Friday, relished the impact of the annual summit and its role in driving public policy reforms, investment inflows, institutional reforms and sustained economic growth in the state. Dignitaries at the summit include First Lady of Edo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information