Commit More To Climate Financing, Emission Cuts, Jonathan Tells World Leaders

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has tasked world leaders to be more committed to climate financing and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in order to arrest the damaging effect of climate change. He further asked leaders of developed economies to provide sustained technical and financial support to aid mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries […]



