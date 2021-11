The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has begun an Advanced Business Training (ABT) as part of its Extended Special Public Works programme (ESPW) for 540 persons in Imo State. NDE’s director-general, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said this yesterday at the flag-off of the two-day training in Owerri. Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by the NDE coordinator in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information