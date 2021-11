Ezekiel Davou Tiri emerged the overall winner of the 14th CBN Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament played at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, at the weekend. Tiri shot 69 nett with a combined gross of 87 to beat the field of 160 golfers, who played in the one-day 18-holes course with a stroke play – shotgun […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

