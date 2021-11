The Nigerian Army has said a Brigadier General and three soldiers were killed during an encounter with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Saturday in Askira Uba, Borno State. The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information