Federal Govt Slams US Non-profit Group Over Terrorism Sponsorship Allegation





The federal government of Nigeria has described the allegation by a US-based non-profit organisation, GATE, that the Nigerian government was sponsoring terrorism as “a disgusting distraction orchestrated by those seeking to weaken the ongoing massive onslaught against terrorism and banditry.” The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement made available to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

