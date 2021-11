The Nigerian Military has imposed a curfew on Askira Uba town and its environs in Borno State as troops repelled another attack in the axis. According to PRNigeria, it was gathered that ISWAP fighters launched an attack on Dilli which was swiftly repelled by the combined efforts of Air Taskforce and ground troops. Dille is […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

