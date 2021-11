Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Kaduna Golf Club has a unique historic connection with the city, describing its 100 years in Kaduna as historic, eventful and impactful. The governor disclosed that Kaduna Golf Club was established in 1921, four years after Lord Fredrick Lugard moved the capital of Northern Nigeria from Zungeru in 1917. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information