Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has said at 6% simple interest rate, Lagos State was best committed to providing affordable housing for the teeming populace compared to any other organisation, state or federal government. Speaking at the 2021 Housing Summit held at the Abuja Sheraton Hotel penultimate week, Sanwo-Olu said said his administration has commissioned […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

