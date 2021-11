The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the Dangote family over the demise of Alhaji Sani Dangote, the Vice President of the Dangote Group. Lawan said the death of Sani Dangote was a great loss to Nigeria and Africa given the passion of the Dangote Group for the development of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information