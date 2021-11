Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that all those who engaged in one clandestine activity or the other against his administration, to pull it down, have experienced utter disappointment. He maintained that the recent crises that were stirred within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), part of it, was spearheaded by people who, in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

