The Super Eagles has qualified to the Playoff Round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday. Victor Osimhen put three-time African champions ahead in the first minute, tucking home Moses Simon’s corner kick. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information