Former chief of staff of the Rivers State Government House, Chief Tony Okocha, has said leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, were mobilising 50,000 members of the party for the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s presidential candidate. Okocha, who was the chief of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information