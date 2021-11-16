Whistleblowing: Group Petitions UN, AI Over Govt’s Alleged Refusal To Pay Maina 5% Fee





A pro-North civil society organisation, Arewa Youth Progressives Alliance, (AYPA), has petitioned the United Nations (UN) and Amnesty International (AI), seeking their intervention in the release of 5% whistleblowing fee to the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina. LEADERSHIP reports that Maina was recently sentenced to eight years imprisonment over […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information