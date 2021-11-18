Buhari Directs MDAs To Study NIPSS Report On Policy Design, Implementation

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) to study a report on how best to ensure effective policy design and implementation with a view to implementing some of its recommendations. The report entitled, “Getting Things Done: Strategies for Policy and Programme Implementation in Nigeria,” was presented to the […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

