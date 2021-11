The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ, Dr James Bayo Owoyemi, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits terrorising the northern part of the country as terrorists. Owoyemi said any organisation responsible for the killing of innocent people and displacing millions of Nigerians is terrorist group, even if the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

