Unknown gunmen believed to be loyalists of late Gana’s second-in-command, Azonto, have attacked a Community Volunteer Guards checkpoint in Tor-Donga, Kastina-Ala local governmemt area of Benue State, killing seven people and injuring five others. Our correspodent gathered that among those injured is a Rev. Father in the area, who was on his way to Tor […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

