The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operative Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ with headquarters in Kaduna has made 98 siezures of various prohibited items within September 30 and November 16, 2021 worth N390,992,674.8 Duty Paid Value (DPV). In the same vein, 393,900 unregistered pregabalin capsules, 80 bottles of codeine syrup and other unregistered pharmaceutical products worth […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

