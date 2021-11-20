Agric Minister Warns Against Use Of Antibiotics To Promote Animal growth

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, has warned Nigerian farmers to desist from the use of antibiotics to promote growth in animals. He said only pharmaceutical companies should be responsible for the marketing, supply and distribution of antimicrobials. The minister handed down this warning in Abuja while declaring open the 2021 […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
