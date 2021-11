Nigerian singer, Sarki Vibez, has released his debut EP, tilteld ‘Rhythmer’. The six-track EP, now streaming online has been getting lofty positive feedbacks from fans and media outlets alike. Abubakar Mohammed known by the stage name Sarki Vibez, represents the new generation of afro musicians. Rhythmer is a blend of Afrobeats and R&B and features […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information