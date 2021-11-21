ALGON Crisis: We Stand On Court Order Declaring Alabi Presidency Null, Void – IMC

Following the crisis rocking the Association of All Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the association, chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors forum, have said the various organs stand on the court order declaring Hon. Alabi Kolade David presidency null and void. This was part of resolutions reached by the statutory […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers ALGON Crisis: We Stand On Court Order Declaring Alabi Presidency Null, Void...