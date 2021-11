Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked as Manchester United manager after an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat at Watford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaves Manchester United after nearly three years as manager; the Norwegian led United to third and second-place finishes in the Premier League during his two full seasons in charge but failed to win a trophy […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

