Expert Advocates Increased Use Of Point-of-Care Ultrasound In Hospitals





The chief medical officer of Lagos Multi Specialist Hospital, R-Jolad, Dr Abiola Fasina, has advocated the adoption of the use of Point-of-care Ultrasound (POCUS) by hospitals, to improve clinical decision-making and bridge the diagnostic imaging gap for patients, including for lung pathology. Fasina stated this at the 2021 pre-conference workshop of the Annual General Meeting […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information