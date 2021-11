Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a Brazil-based suspected drug dealer, Okafor Okwudili Moses, over a 2.55 kilograms of cocaine recovered from a toilet at the E-Arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos. The drug was discovered in the toilet of the airport on Friday, November […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

