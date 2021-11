The Kaduna State Government has received briefings from security forces on Sunday’s attack by armed bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, saying 11 kidnap victims have been rescued so far. Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement posted on the verified Facebook page of the ministry […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information